Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.78.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $178.23 on Monday. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14,084.87.

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $29,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,430.90. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,682,884 shares of company stock valued at $195,808,501 in the last ninety days.

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.