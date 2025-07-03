BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.15. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8,196.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

