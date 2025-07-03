Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

KFY stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

