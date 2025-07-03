Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.00 target price on Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of POU opened at C$21.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$951,239.75. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total value of C$98,130.35. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.