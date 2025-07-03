Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.95.

AAV stock opened at C$11.63 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.17.

In other news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$271,849.50. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

