JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $15.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

IE opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.88. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after buying an additional 1,988,562 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth $4,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,058 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 722,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

