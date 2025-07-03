Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $547.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

