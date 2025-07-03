Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAY. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Waystar

Waystar Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $38.67 on Monday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $349,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,825.52. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 140,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $5,470,600.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,824,032.93. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,684,024 shares of company stock worth $325,277,756. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.