Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cloudastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Cloudastructure Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cloudastructure

NASDAQ CSAI opened at $2.30 on Monday. Cloudastructure has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96.

In other news, insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 21,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $58,793.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 280,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,796.64. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,122 shares of company stock valued at $253,984.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cloudastructure Company Profile

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Featured Articles

