TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $160.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $139.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.