Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $383,995.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,330.77. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,357,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,664,819.81. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,897 shares of company stock valued at $41,261,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

