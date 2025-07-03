First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

BUSE opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.77. First Busey has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Caple bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,496. This represents a 5.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

