Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.78.

CRCL opened at $178.23 on Monday. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,084.87.

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $29,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,430.90. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,682,884 shares of company stock valued at $195,808,501.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

