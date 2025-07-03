Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aardvark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27. Aardvark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,009,000.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

