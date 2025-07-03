Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Nigel S. Terrington Purchases 2,753 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 2,753 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £25,905.73 ($35,375.84).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 924.04 ($12.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 893.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 799.50. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 970 ($13.25). The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.53) to GBX 958 ($13.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

