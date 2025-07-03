OS Therapies’ (OSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OS Therapies stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. OS Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,664,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,398. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 172.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,956 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.38% of OS Therapies worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

