ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ProKidney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.26. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,032,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $629,652.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 72,592,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,281,318.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,787,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ProKidney by 49.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

