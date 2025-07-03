Insider Selling: Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells £35,978.14 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 163,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total value of £35,978.14 ($49,130.33).

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Craig Foster acquired 682 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($204.89).

On Thursday, May 29th, Craig Foster bought 600 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £150 ($204.83).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Craig Foster bought 461 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £152.13 ($207.74).

ONDO stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £29.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.46. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.60).

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

