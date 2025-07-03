Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 153.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

