Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

BAM opened at $55.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

