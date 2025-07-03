Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Talen Energy stock opened at $276.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $301.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.67.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

