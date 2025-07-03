BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.3%

BB stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,353 shares of company stock valued at $190,196. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 216.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

