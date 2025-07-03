Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 121,928 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the average volume of 33,534 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOSE
Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.01.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Further Reading
