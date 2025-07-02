Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,060,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $335.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.