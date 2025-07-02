Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

