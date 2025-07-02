Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 7.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.84. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.