Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,600 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.