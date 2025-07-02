Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $68,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

