Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – June 29th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the equity shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or sell crop nutrients—most commonly nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, whose performance is driven by crop prices, global food demand and raw?material costs. Returns on fertilizer stocks also tend to follow seasonal farming cycles and shifts in global food?security concerns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.70. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,443,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.89. 1,905,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.14.

