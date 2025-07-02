ArborFi Advisors LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

