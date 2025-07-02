Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $93,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 5.3%

TSLA opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.