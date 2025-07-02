First Bank & Trust Has $3.96 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.08. The stock has a market cap of $254.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

