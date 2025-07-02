Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3%

AMD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.46. 6,330,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,070,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.