Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. 587,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

