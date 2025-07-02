Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $10.07 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

ADBE stock opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.95 and its 200-day moving average is $409.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

