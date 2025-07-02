Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $325.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

