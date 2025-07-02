Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 39,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 26,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 21,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.08.

ADBE stock opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.57. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

