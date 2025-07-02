Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.85 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 42.8% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 364,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $139,974,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.