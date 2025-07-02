Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $124.99. 292,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

