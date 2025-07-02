Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $569.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

