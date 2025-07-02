Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.92 and its 200-day moving average is $545.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

