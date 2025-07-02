NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.17, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,140.98. This represents a 57.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568.32. This trade represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

