NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,122 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,398 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

