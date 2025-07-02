NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.4%
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
