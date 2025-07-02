NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4%

S&P Global stock opened at $529.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.23 and its 200 day moving average is $503.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.