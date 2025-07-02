S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4%

S&P Global stock opened at $529.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.75. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

