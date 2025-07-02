Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 147,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

