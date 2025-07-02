TCP Asset Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.