Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $80,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

