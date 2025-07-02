Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.17. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

