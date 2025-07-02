Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

